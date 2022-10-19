Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

AUY opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $52,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $66,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $70,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

