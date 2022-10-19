Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,774 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 31.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $907,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.1% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 373,655 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,139 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,057 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 171,126 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.03.

eBay Stock Up 1.7 %

EBAY opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.



