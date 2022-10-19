Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,505 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $68.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

