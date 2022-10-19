Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HEICO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutt now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HEICO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

HEI stock opened at $148.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average of $145.40. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $165.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 61.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

