Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $236.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at $49,230,831.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zscaler by 7.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,292,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,465,000 after buying an additional 118,906 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $149.69 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

