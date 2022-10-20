10,586 Shares in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 24.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 22.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $724,075.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $124.52 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.84 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $662.07 million, a P/E ratio of -413.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($1.05). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -213.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

