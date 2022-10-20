188 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $151.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

