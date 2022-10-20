19,055 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $14,974,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $1,618,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.09. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 46.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 5.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

