1,910 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG) Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 34.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.6 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42.

