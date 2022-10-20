2,571 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.86 EPS for the current year.
Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.01%.
Group 1 Automotive Profile
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.