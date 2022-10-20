2,571 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $160.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.48. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.86 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.01%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

