5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Trading 6.7% Higher

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.35. 1,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 328,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on 5E Advanced Materials from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

