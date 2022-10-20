6,034 Shares in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.35% of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQRR. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 751.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

