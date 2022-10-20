747 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Enbridge by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enbridge by 46.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,557 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Enbridge by 61.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

Shares of ENB opened at $37.29 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

