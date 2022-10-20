Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Update

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 49,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.
Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
