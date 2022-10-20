Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Update

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 49,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 54,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

