Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading 5.4% Higher

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $16.97. 2,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 287,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 1,355.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,148.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $320,101.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 561,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,014,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,148.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,135 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 201.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.