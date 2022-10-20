Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Trading Down 3.4%

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.12 and last traded at $44.21. Approximately 8,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 292,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Acushnet Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Acushnet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 14.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Acushnet by 840.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

