Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 294,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $200.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,500.43% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 81.8% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 107.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.