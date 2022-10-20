Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Up 5.7% in September

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adriatic Metals from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 235 ($2.84) in a research note on Tuesday.

Adriatic Metals Trading Up 7.7 %

Adriatic Metals stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Adriatic Metals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

