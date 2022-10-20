Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,100 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 645,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.53. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.63.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Marcio Souza bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 430,576 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 119,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.