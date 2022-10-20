Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($142.86) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Airbus Stock Up 0.6 %

Airbus stock opened at €100.88 ($102.94) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €97.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €101.11. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($102.01).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

