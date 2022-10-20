Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Up 6.5% in September

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Airports of Thailand Public Price Performance
Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Airports of Thailand Public has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile
