Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Up 6.5% in September

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Airports of Thailand Public has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

