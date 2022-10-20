Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIXA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €27.17 ($27.72) on Monday. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €15.20 ($15.51) and a 52-week high of €27.99 ($28.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 25.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.35.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

