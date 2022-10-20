Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akouos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Akouos Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AKUS stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $488.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -1.48. Akouos has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKUS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 28.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,381,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after buying an additional 743,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Akouos by 109.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 478,209 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Akouos during the second quarter worth about $2,139,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Akouos by 291.8% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 387,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 288,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Akouos during the second quarter worth about $90,000.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

