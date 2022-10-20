Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUSGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

AKUS has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Akouos Price Performance

Akouos stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $488.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Akouos has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akouos

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Akouos by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akouos by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Akouos by 2,160.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Akouos in the first quarter worth about $65,000.

About Akouos

(Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.