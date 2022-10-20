Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

AKUS has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Akouos stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $488.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Akouos has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Akouos by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akouos by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Akouos by 2,160.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Akouos in the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

