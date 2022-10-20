Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $298.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.61.

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Up 1.9 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB stock opened at $256.51 on Monday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $308.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 115.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.56 and a 200 day moving average of $241.12.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.