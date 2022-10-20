Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,617 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $15,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 326,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.20.

NYSE ARE opened at $130.59 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.