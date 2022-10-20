Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Update

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 55,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $70.52 and a 12-month high of $182.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.