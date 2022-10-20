Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Sehat Sutardja Buys 520,636 Shares

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja acquired 520,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £577,905.96 ($698,291.40).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Sehat Sutardja bought 1,829,871 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £2,031,156.81 ($2,454,273.57).

LON:AWE opened at GBX 122.20 ($1.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £843.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,073.33. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 107.60 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 281.31 ($3.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 144.26.

About Alphawave IP Group

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group from GBX 311 ($3.76) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

