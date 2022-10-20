Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATUSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

ATUSF stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altius Minerals

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0623 dividend. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

