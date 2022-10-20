Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Up 7.1% in September

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

AMBC opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $594.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

