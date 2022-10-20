Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) versus Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Head to Head Contrast

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and Assured Guaranty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $282.00 million 2.11 -$17.00 million $0.08 165.25 Assured Guaranty $848.00 million 4.05 $389.00 million $4.20 13.19

Assured Guaranty has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group. Assured Guaranty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambac Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assured Guaranty has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ambac Financial Group and Assured Guaranty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Assured Guaranty 0 1 1 0 2.50

Assured Guaranty has a consensus target price of $70.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.58%. Given Assured Guaranty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Assured Guaranty is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and Assured Guaranty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group 0.65% 4.13% 0.36% Assured Guaranty 34.57% 7.00% 2.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Assured Guaranty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Assured Guaranty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Assured Guaranty beats Ambac Financial Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. The company insures and reinsures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects. It also insures and reinsures various the U.S. public finance obligations, such as general obligation, tax-backed, municipal utility, transportation, healthcare, higher education, infrastructure, housing revenue, investor-owned utility, renewable energy, and other public finance bonds. Further, it is involved in insuring and reinsuring of non-U.S. public finance obligations comprising regulated utilities, infrastructure finance, sovereign and sub-sovereign, renewable energy bonds, pooled infrastructure, and other public finance obligations; and the U.S. and non-U.S. Structured finance obligations, including residential mortgage-backed securities, life insurance transactions, consumer receivables securities, pooled corporate obligations, financial products, and other structured finance securities. Additionally, the company offers specialty insurance and reinsurance that include life and aircraft residual value insurance transactions; and asset management services comprising investment advisory services, including management of collateralized loan obligations, and opportunity and liquid strategy funds. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. Assured Guaranty Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.