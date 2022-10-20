Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.25.

Ameren Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average is $90.69.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $47,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

