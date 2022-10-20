American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,910,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 80,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $501,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 78,430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 812,008 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 810,974 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 270,688 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,709.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 99,415 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 97,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.