American Express (AXP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. American Express has set its FY 2022 guidance at $9.25-$9.65 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Express to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $143.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in American Express by 65,548.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 208,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,381,000 after buying an additional 207,789 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in American Express by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 272,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,042,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $10,542,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.