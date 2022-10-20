Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $141.33 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,200 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

