Analysts Issue Forecasts for ON Semiconductor Corp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 17th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $76.78.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.4% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

