Analysts Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) PT at $31.50

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

AGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of AGL stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $276,068,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $110,564.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,377.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,388,762 shares of company stock valued at $277,256,270 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

