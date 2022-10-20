Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Target Price at GBX 5,237.50

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,237.50 ($63.29).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($58.30) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

LON:AHT opened at GBX 4,326 ($52.27) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £19.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,632.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,273.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,139.55.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

