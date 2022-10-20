Analysts Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price at $92.80

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Down 9.0 %

BlackLine stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.16. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $201,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.