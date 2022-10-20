Analysts Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Target Price at $24.68

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.68.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $1,472,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 44,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 45,610.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 483,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 482,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

