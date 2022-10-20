Analysts Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Price Target at $57.75

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.60. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $509.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.50 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 5.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 9.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

