Analysts Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Target Price at $43.50

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $1,441,541.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,915 shares in the company, valued at $13,951,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,706 shares of company stock valued at $18,905,655. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 26.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 671,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 138,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $40.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.