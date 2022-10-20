Analysts Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT at $71.10

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $56.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average is $66.09.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Edison International by 0.5% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Edison International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Edison International by 1.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

