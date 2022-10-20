Analysts Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) PT at $33.83

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 418.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 312.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Energizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 52.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR opened at $27.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. Energizer has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $41.62.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

