Analysts Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne forecasts that the company will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $22.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.48 by C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.42 billion.

TSE OVV opened at C$71.19 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$38.24 and a 52 week high of C$79.28. The company has a market cap of C$18.10 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 5.75%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

