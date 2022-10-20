Analysts Set Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price at $123.76

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.80.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $96.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

