Analysts Set HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Target Price at $47.33

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on HelloFresh from €44.00 ($44.90) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €23.00 ($23.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HelloFresh from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of HLFFF opened at $21.10 on Monday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

