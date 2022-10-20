Analysts Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price at $64.29

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Mercury Systems stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 236.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $72.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $289.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,072.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,431 shares of company stock worth $969,190. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

