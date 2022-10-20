Analysts Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) PT at $41.00

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

