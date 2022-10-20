Analysts Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price at $42.56

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $32.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.75. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

